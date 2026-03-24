A Jharkhand police personnel posted in West Singhbhum district lost his life after his service rifle accidentally got fired and he was hit by the bullet while cleaning the gun at the CRPF camp in Palisai under Tonto police station (PS) inside Saranda Forests in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said on Monday. Police jawan dies in ‘accidental firing’ by his own service rifle in Saranda

This is a second incident of police personnel dying accidentally or committing suicide by bullets from their own service guns.

“Prima facie this appears to be an incident of accidental discharge but the police administration is investigating all possible angles and aspects,” Amit Renu, West Singhbhum SP told the media on Monday.

“Deceased Ajay Kishore Khakha was cleaning his own INSAS rifles at the Palisai CRPF camp under the Tonto PS limits inside Saranda Forests on Sunday night. The trigger of the rifle accidentally or due to technical hitch got pressed and the bullet Khakha straight. Post mortem of his dead body has been done and arrangement for sending it to his parental village in full state honours are being made,” Raphael Murmu, Jagannathpur sub-divisional police officer, said.

Amit Renu and other senior police and CRPF officials had reached the Palisai CRPF camp late Sunday night in view of the sensitivity of the incident.

Police said CRPF battalion-174 jawans had rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot immediately but they found Ajay Kishore Khakha lying in a pool of blood, dead on the spot. Khakha originally hailed from Raidih area of the Gumla district in Jharkhand.

Earlier, Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) battalion-35 jawan Prahlad Singh had shot himself by his own service rifle at the Shila picket under the Simaria PS area in Chatra district of Jharkhand on March 17 late night. Singh hailed from the Deoghar district of Jharkhand.