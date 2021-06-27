Police let off 4 teens who fled without paying for car fuel

Tarn Taran Police on Saturday let off four teens, accused of driving away without paying ₹4,100 for diesel at a petrol station on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar Road about 4pm on Thursday. The four belong to Amritsar City, with two of them studying in Class 10 and the other two in Class 11.

Police said the boys were going to Amritsar after purchasing the second-hand car through an online marketplace. Tarn Taran City station house officer (SHO) Varinder Singh Khosa said, “They told us that they had indulged in this serious mischief to save money for pizzas. The father of one of the boys is a transporter. The petrol pump involved was Roshan Lal Fuel Station.”

“The owner of the fuel station complained at the Tarn Taran City police station soon after the incident. We examined the CCTV and based on the car’s registration number, the boys were traced to their homes in Amritsar on Thursday itself,” said a spokesperson of Tarn Taran police.

He added, “The boys were brought to Tarn Taran on Friday. We allowed them to go home with their parents considering their age. On Saturday, the parents and the boys were again called to issue a warning. The petrol pump owner has also got his money.”