Police lock Ghazi Miyan’s Dargah till noon, then take U-turn

Police locked the dargah of Ghazi Miyan in Sikandra village under Baharia police station in Prayagraj early on Sunday morning. The action was taken following complaints from Hindu outfit activists opposing the worship of ‘invaders’. However, the lock was removed post-noon, though the weekly fair, held every Sunday, remained suspended throughout the day. Police constables guarding the gate of the dargah in Prayagraj on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

As per reports, a fair has been organised every Sunday for over a century at the dargah of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Miyan, located in Sikandra of the Bahria development block area. The claimed Sufi saint was the army chief (senapati) of Mughal invader Mahmud Ghaznavi. A large number of people from both Hindu and Muslim communities visit the fair to seek blessings.

Initially, Baharia police station in-charge Mahesh Mishra stated that the action was taken following complaints that worship at the dargah promoted the glorification of invaders. He initially admitted that the police had locked the gates. However, after a few hours, Mishra took a U-turn and denied having locked the dargah.

DCP Ganganagar Kuldeep Singh Gunawat later claimed that the police had not locked the gates of Ghazi Miyan’s Dargah; instead, the mela committee had done so for repair work.

Additionally, the fair president of the dargah, Safdar Javed, was instructed not to organise any kind of fair.

As a result, the area remained silent throughout the day, with shops near the dargah remaining closed. Some pilgrims arrived but left upon seeing the lock on the main gate.

However, the lock was removed in the afternoon, and security arrangements were made at the gate to prevent entry.