Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police lock Ghazi Miyan’s Dargah till noon, then take U-turn

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 24, 2025 07:18 AM IST

As per reports, a fair has been organised every Sunday for over a century at the dargah of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Miyan, located in Sikandra of the Bahria development block area.

Police locked the dargah of Ghazi Miyan in Sikandra village under Baharia police station in Prayagraj early on Sunday morning. The action was taken following complaints from Hindu outfit activists opposing the worship of ‘invaders’. However, the lock was removed post-noon, though the weekly fair, held every Sunday, remained suspended throughout the day.

share
Police constables guarding the gate of the dargah in Prayagraj on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
Police constables guarding the gate of the dargah in Prayagraj on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

As per reports, a fair has been organised every Sunday for over a century at the dargah of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Miyan, located in Sikandra of the Bahria development block area. The claimed Sufi saint was the army chief (senapati) of Mughal invader Mahmud Ghaznavi. A large number of people from both Hindu and Muslim communities visit the fair to seek blessings.

Initially, Baharia police station in-charge Mahesh Mishra stated that the action was taken following complaints that worship at the dargah promoted the glorification of invaders. He initially admitted that the police had locked the gates. However, after a few hours, Mishra took a U-turn and denied having locked the dargah.

DCP Ganganagar Kuldeep Singh Gunawat later claimed that the police had not locked the gates of Ghazi Miyan’s Dargah; instead, the mela committee had done so for repair work.

Additionally, the fair president of the dargah, Safdar Javed, was instructed not to organise any kind of fair.

As a result, the area remained silent throughout the day, with shops near the dargah remaining closed. Some pilgrims arrived but left upon seeing the lock on the main gate.

However, the lock was removed in the afternoon, and security arrangements were made at the gate to prevent entry.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On