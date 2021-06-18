Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police probe parcel blast at Darbhanga station
Police probe parcel blast at Darbhanga station

DARBHANGA Senior police officials, including zonal inspector general Ajitabh Kumar, on Friday visited Darbhanga station to review ongoing investigation in connection with Thursday’s blast in a parcel packet sent to Darbhanga from Secunderabad
By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:00 PM IST
DARBHANGA

Senior police officials, including zonal inspector general Ajitabh Kumar, on Friday visited Darbhanga station to review ongoing investigation in connection with Thursday’s blast in a parcel packet sent to Darbhanga from Secunderabad.

According to Harun Rashid, in-charge of Government Railway Police (GRP) at the station, a parcel carrying a bundle of clothes exploded near foot overbridge on platform number 1 on Thursday evening.

The consignment had been booked in the name of Mohammed Sufian on June 15. Though no one sustained injuries in the low-intensity blast, police rushed to spot and doused the fire.

“Preliminary investigation had revealed that the parcel contained clothes and a 50 ml bottle carrying some unknown chemical believed to have explosive properties. A forensic team is working to find out the nature of chemical,” informed LNMU police station in-charge Satya Prakash Jha.

The GRP in-charge said that upon the verification of mobile number pasted below the name of consignee, the man who received the call feigned ignorance about any parcel packet booked in his name. Moreover, he gave his name as one Arif Khan.

GRP Darbhanga has lodged an FIR in this regard.

A police team has been dispatched to Secunderabad for further investigation in this regard, said an official.

