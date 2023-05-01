History-sheeter helped Shaista evade arrest: Police

Police were now looking for a history-sheeter, Mundi Pasi, who allegedly helped Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen in evading arrest.

On Monday, police teams launched a search for Mundi Pasi in Sulem Sarai, Mundera and other localities in Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj area. (Sourced)

On Monday, police teams launched a search for her in Sulem Sarai, Mundera and other localities in Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj area. They suspected that Mundi Pasi might have provided shelter to Shaista and helped her in dodging police teams.

They said Mundi Pasi was seen with Shaista several times when the latter was canvassing for the post of mayor after joining a political party, which later dropped her in favour of another candidate.

Shaista is an accused in the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and two police personnel who were deployed for his security. She has been charged for being part of the conspiracy of the murders and a reward of ₹50,000 was declared on her arrest, the police said.

Mundi Pasi, a history-sheeter in Dhumanganj, has several criminal cases, including that of murder, lodged against her. She has been on the run for a long time but was operating her gang from Dhumanganj and its adjoining localities.

On Monday, she appeared before some media persons and alleged that she was being framed in the Umesh Pal murder case. She said she had nothing to do with the murders and had no relation with Shaista Parveen. Instead, she claimed that Atiq got his brother killed.

