Home / Cities / Others / Police serves notices to six accused to join probe in Tikri rape case
others

Police serves notices to six accused to join probe in Tikri rape case

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the rape case of a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal, who later died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, has served notices to all six accused and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders to join the investigation
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Kumar Sharma said they have served notices to all six accused and some farm leaders, including Yogendra Yadav to appear before the SIT. (AFP)

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the rape case of a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal, who later died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, has served notices to all six accused and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders to join the investigation.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Kumar Sharma said they have served notices to all six accused and some farm leaders, including Yogendra Yadav to appear before the SIT in connection with the sexual assault case of a woman from West Bengal, who came to join farmers’ protest at Tikri on April 11.

“One of the accused, Yogita Suhag, had appeared before the SIT. She confessed that she along with others made a video of the victim in which she alleged that Anil Malik, who is associated with Kisan Social Army had misbehaved with her when they were coming to Tikri from West Bengal in a train,” the DSP said.

“We have formed three teams to arrest them. Four persons were booked apart from the two accused as the victim’s father had mentioned the role of these six persons in the case. If any of them is found to be innocent, we will give them a clean chit,” the DSP said.

The SIT also interrogated Yogendra Yadav . “Police recorded my statement. I shared information about the case and assured full cooperation as the truth should come out,“ said Yadav.

The DSP added that they have searched the farmers’ tents at Tikri border after co-accused Anup Singh’s video came to fore in which he was seen sitting in a tent.

Meanwhile, co-accused Anup has said that they were sleeping in the train when Malik misbehaved with the victim.

“The woman had narrated the incident to her father once we reached Tikri. Her health started deteriorating and the farm leaders decided to send her back with Malik and me. When we reached Hansi, Yogendra Yadav asked us to come back and start her treatment at any hospital in Delhi so we returned. There was no abduction. I have no role in the case and am ready to face probe,” he said.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the rape case of a 25-year-old woman from West Bengal, who later died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, has served notices to all six accused and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders to join the investigation.

Bahadurgarh DSP Pawan Kumar Sharma said they have served notices to all six accused and some farm leaders, including Yogendra Yadav to appear before the SIT in connection with the sexual assault case of a woman from West Bengal, who came to join farmers’ protest at Tikri on April 11.

“One of the accused, Yogita Suhag, had appeared before the SIT. She confessed that she along with others made a video of the victim in which she alleged that Anil Malik, who is associated with Kisan Social Army had misbehaved with her when they were coming to Tikri from West Bengal in a train,” the DSP said.

“We have formed three teams to arrest them. Four persons were booked apart from the two accused as the victim’s father had mentioned the role of these six persons in the case. If any of them is found to be innocent, we will give them a clean chit,” the DSP said.

The SIT also interrogated Yogendra Yadav . “Police recorded my statement. I shared information about the case and assured full cooperation as the truth should come out,“ said Yadav.

The DSP added that they have searched the farmers’ tents at Tikri border after co-accused Anup Singh’s video came to fore in which he was seen sitting in a tent.

Meanwhile, co-accused Anup has said that they were sleeping in the train when Malik misbehaved with the victim.

“The woman had narrated the incident to her father once we reached Tikri. Her health started deteriorating and the farm leaders decided to send her back with Malik and me. When we reached Hansi, Yogendra Yadav asked us to come back and start her treatment at any hospital in Delhi so we returned. There was no abduction. I have no role in the case and am ready to face probe,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP