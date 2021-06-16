Police to attach properties of absconding IPS officer soon

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj crime branch has identified properties of the suspended and absconding IPS officer Manilal Patidar in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Now, after court’s nod, the police will attach the properties of Patidar who is a prime accused in the abetment to suicide of businessman Indrakant Tripathi in Mahoba.

He has a cash reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, said police.

Officials said that the identified properties are worth several crores. Earlier police teams have traced three properties of Patidar including a shop.

However, despite efforts by two teams of special task force, Prayagraj crime branch and teams of Mahoba police, Patidar is still absconding. The teams are making continuous raids at Patidar’s native place in Rajasthan and his relatives houses in other states but are still clueless about his location.

After failing to arrest him, police officials took help from revenue department to trace properties of Manilal Patidar.

Officials further said that investigations were also underway to identify unnamed assets of Patidar.

“Before the next hearing in the case, we will try our best to arrest Patidar,” said official.

SP (crime) Ashutosh Mishra said after identification of his properties, further action will soon be taken in this connection.

It is worth mentioning that former Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar is absconding for eight months now. He was suspended in connection with harassment of crusher owner Indrakant Tripathi who was found dead in his car with a bullet in his head. A case of abetment to suicide and corruption was lodged against Manilal Patidar at Mahoba. Recently, ADG Zone Prem Prakash has increased the cash reward on Patidar’s arrest to ₹1 lakh.