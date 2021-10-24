Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Poonch encounter: Three security personnel injured, terrorist killed
others

Poonch encounter: Three security personnel injured, terrorist killed

Terrorists opened fire when a Pakistan-based LeT terrorist was being taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a hideout during the ongoing operation
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 11:21 PM IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

Two policemen and a soldier were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The firing took place when a Pakistani terrorist was being taken to the encounter site to identify a hideout in Bhata Durian forest, officials said.

According to the police, Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani terrorist belonging to outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was being taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a hideout during the ongoing operation.

“During the search when the team approached hideout, terrorists opened fire in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries,” the police said.

Police officials added that during the subsequent operation, additional reinforcements were sent and Zia Mustafa’s dead body was retrieved from the encounter site. The operation is in progress and a legal process has been initiated.

“The injured personnel are under treatment at the nearby health facility. A fresh attempt will be made with reinforcements. Operation at the site is still going on,” said police.

RELATED STORIES

In Bhata Durian, terrorists in hiding killed a JCO and three soldiers on October 14. On October 11, four soldiers and a JCO were killed in another encounter in Chamrer area of Surankote.

So far, the Army has lost nine soldiers in the protracted encounter which entered the 14th day on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Army chief General MM Naravane visited Poonch and reviewed the security situation. This was for the first time the army chief visited an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorists were believed to be hiding in the jungles since August. A senior police officer said that the terrorists are believed to have sneaked in the Nar Khas forests and Chamrer from Balakot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP