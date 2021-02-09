Poor response to post-Covid-19 rehab centre in Kalyan

The post-Covid rehabilitation centre (daycare facility for pulmonary physiotherapy) which was functional in Kalyan for around 45 days was closed due to poor response from Covid recovered patients. As per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the centre treated merely 50-60 patients till date. City doctors claimed the reduction in Covid positive cases has led to the poor response to the post-Covid treatment.

The KDMC had set up the daycare facility for pulmonary physiotherapy, jointly with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The centre located at Mahajan Hall in Kalyan (West) provided daycare physiotherapy facility for those with breathing problems.

Prashant Patil, president, IMA, said, “The post-Covid centre was only functional for 45 days, while the response was poor. Sometimes, not a single patient visited the centre for a day. As the number of Covid-19 cases has reduced, the patients visiting the centre has come down too. The centre aimed to rehabilitate the lungs to treat the lung damage observed in Covid.”

The tennis court was earlier set up as a Covid care centre by the KDMC, it was later shut when the number of positive cases in KDMC reduced.

Mhatre said, “Several patients have been suffering from blood pressure issues, diabetes and heart ailments after recovering from the Covid infection. These patients usually visit the private hospitals for treatment and there they are charged excessively. A centre by the KDMC will help such cases,” said Mhatre.

However, despite the dismal response to its first centre, the KDMC now plans to start a post-Covid care hospital at the tennis court of Savlaram Krida Sankul (sports complex), following demand by KDMC corporator Dipesh Mhatre.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “This new centre will have all the facilities to give treatment for those suffering from health issues after recovering from Covid. The centre in Kalyan was merely a rehabilitation centre focusing on breathing exercises which we closed. The new centre at Dombivli is for holistic treatment of any ailment suffered post-recovery.”