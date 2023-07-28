Post NEP 2020: ‘KVs in U.P. employing counsellors to promote inclusive academic spaces’

LUCKNOW Following the rollout of the New Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, a concentrated effort is being made across Kendriya Vidyalaya schools to pay attention to every single student, regardless of where they come from and what their assumed potential might be, said DK Dwivedi, deputy commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya, on Thursday. The conference was jointly organised by BBAU, IIM-Lucknow, Kendriya Vidyalaya, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. (HT Photo)

“We are shifting the focus to critical thinking, conceptual understanding and creativity rather than rote learning. Additionally, the KVs, post the NEP 2020 rollout, have made provisions to hire counsellors (when required) on a contractual basis to make for a more inclusive environment for certain children facing issues with fitting in,” Dwivedi told HT.

He made the statements while attending a meeting hosted by city-based Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, which is the nodal centre for meetings and deliberations on NEP 2020. The meeting, held on Thursday, discussed the changes and improvements the institutions have implemented in the three years since the rollout of NEP 2020.

Addressing the question of inclusivity at the event, Dwivedi further said, “When teachers, parents or students express any concerns regarding inclusivity, be it with respect to gender identity or otherwise, student counsellors are brought in on a brief contract, to help such children work through their crises -- as regular teachers are not equipped to have these conversations with young students.”

Apart from Dwivedi, the panel of speakers at the press conference included -- vice chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Acharya Sanjay Singh, director of IIM Archana Shukla, deputy commissioner of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya SK Maheshwari, and NEP chairperson Sangeeta Saxena. They all spoke about the increased focus on skill development and competency-based education and learning following the introduction of NEP 2020.

At the event, Archana Shukla talked about the new 16-month MBA programme in entrepreneurship and innovation introduced at IIM Lucknow. She said that the institute has a vast network of investors, startups, and ventures that can help students bag employment opportunities directly without having to go through a struggling period of trying to get their innovations noticed. “Energy, fintech, and ed-tech are booming sectors with a lot of potential these days. Students can foray into these avenues with the right tools,” said Shukla in her address.

