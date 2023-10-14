Postal department will run special campaign for Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme in Varanasi region

The postal department will run a special campaign for Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme in Varanasi Region during Navratri. Under the campaign, the account of girls up to the age of 10 years can be opened in the post office. The postal officials will reach every house in six districts of Varanasi Region i.e. Varanasi, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Ballia districts, said postmaster general Krishna Kumar Yadav said.

The scheme offers 8.0% interest, which is higher than any small savings scheme. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheme offers 8.0% interest, which is higher than any small savings scheme. This Sukanya Samriddhi account, which opens with only ₹ 250, is like a boon for the education and marriage of daughters. There is also a provision of exemption of up to 1.5 lakh in income tax under section 80C of Income Tax. To open an account, public may contact the nearest post office with a copy of the birth certificate of the girl child, a copy of the Aadhaar card of her mother or father along with two photographs. He said that this will provide more merit if account is opened in post office during Navratri. Yadav said that 3.10 lakh Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened so far in the post offices of Varanasi Region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department of posts has also issued a mobile number to connect people with the ‘Samridhh Sukanya - Samridhh Samaj’ campaign. Senior superintendent of post office, Varanasi East Division, Rajan said that for opening a Sukanya Samriddhi account, numbers 9415623623, 800530427 and 9670874953 can be contacted in Varanasi. With this, parents can also get complete information about the scheme and will also be fully supported in opening the account.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!