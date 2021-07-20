Potholes at Pune railway station major hindrance for passengers

PUNE Massive craters greet railway commuters as they alight from the stairs of platform number 6 at the Pune raily station.

These big potholes which are spread over three-fourth he span of the roads and have been neglected for a week with rains beginning in the city.

According to commuters, it is difficult to cross the road with the potholes. “While climbing down from the stairs in a hurry from the overbridge, you inadvertently step into the crater and end up with water in your shoes, which is very annoying. The potholes on the DRM side building are bigger and wider. The scene outside the main entrance, from platform number one, is also not very good and one has to watch where to step without getting the feet in the muddy water,” said Pramod Ubale, president, Daund Pune Railway Pravasi group.

Kishore Pandit, another commuter, found it difficult to navigate with his suitcases, trying to avoid the dirty water, as he made it to the car park outside platform number six.

Manoj Jhawar, PRO, Central Railway, said, “We had an inspection recently of these potholes and they do pose a problem, but we have written to Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), who are in charge of maintenance and upkeep of the premises around the station and the station itself. It will be done at the earliest.”

According to another official who wished to remain anonymous said, “The maintenance work is delayed because of the corona pandemic and it has only been 15 days since the trains have begun their routes.”