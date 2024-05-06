Power dept launches drive to check power pilferage in Prayagraj

The power department has launched a drive in the district to identify such consumers, both domestic and commercial, who are using more electricity than their approved load. (Pic for representation)

In this connection, in the month of April, the department identified 29 such consumers and now process is underway to enhance the load of their connection and also take appropriate action against them.

An investigation by the power department has revealed that some commercial consumers were using electricity equal to 30 to 35 kilowatts while taking connection of mere 5 to 7 kilowatts.

The power theft on such a large scale is not only causing revenue loss to the department but is also creating trouble for other consumers.

Power department officials said that in April, 29 such commercial consumers were identified who were using four to five times electricity more than their approved load. The department has increased the load on their connection and has sent a demand of ₹1,000 per kilowatt.

Chief Engineer PK Singh said load of identified consumers is being increased after identification.

To mention, the power department launched a survey in many localities. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of electricity meters was carried out by the departmental officials and concerned agencies which revealed that some persons who have taken connections for their homes or shops were using electricity more than the approved load.

The use of electricity more than the approved load is causing low voltage problems for other consumers who have taken normal connections. Moreover, high use of power is also affecting the electricity equipment. The power department is now increasing the load up to 3,000 kilowatts every month on an average.