Power outages adding up to heatwave woes in Ghaziabad, Noida

Ghaziabad/Noida: People living in parts of Ghaziabad and Noida have flagged that the ongoing heatwave is already hard to bear, the daily power cuts lasting up to six hours have made life even more miserable. The maximum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar on May 22 was 41.4°C, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.3°C. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

However, officials maintained that the average power supply in the “no-power-cut” zone is about 23 hours and 40 minutes per day. Ghaziabad was declared a “no-power-cut” zone in 2018.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar reached 41.4°C, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.3°C.

Mohan Sangwan, a resident of Niti Khand in Indirapuram, said three to four power cuts occur daily, each lasting 30 to 45 minutes. “On average, we experience three to four hours of power outages in a 24-hour period. We are forced to use power backups, including a diesel generator, which attracts more charges and uses high volumes of fuel for operation.”

In other pockets of Indirapuram, residents said power cuts lasted 3-4 hours and were primarily due to local faults.

Sanjay Singh, councillor from Ward 100, told HT: “The instances of local faults have increased considerably since temperatures started surging. Three hours of power cuts are the norm nowadays, and residents are relying on backup options to deal with the scorching heat. It seems that the infrastructure is not sufficient to handle the demand.”

Residents in Kaushambi, adjacent to Delhi’s Anand Vihar, said they are facing power cuts of about 5 to 6 hours every day.

“This is supposed to be a no-power-cut zone, but residents are gasping for relief,” said VK Mittal, former president of the Kaushambi Apartments RWA.

Himanshu Sharma, councillor of Ward 75 of Rajendra Nagar, added: “We are facing four hours of power cuts every day for the past week or so.”

According to Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) officials, the peak power demand in Zone-III has surged to about 693 megawatts (MW); the normal demand ranges between 517-550 MW.

Brijesh Singh, chief engineer of PVVNL-Zone III, told HT: “The peak demand of 693MW is exceptionally high. Our average power supply per day is about 23 hours and 40 minutes. Over the past two days, we have experienced 15 shutdowns at various locations. These shutdowns lasted from one to four hours and were required for maintenance and repair works.”

“Apart from these shutdowns, we also have local faults that occur frequently during peak summers,” he added.

Surge in demand

Both PVVNL and Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) reported a steep rise in electricity load.

According to PVVNL data, the maximum power demand in Noida touched 2,609MW on May 19, far exceeding last year’s peak May demand of 2,251MW. The highest recorded demand last year was 2,629MW, recorded in July 2025.

“The demand recorded in May this year has almost reached the peak levels seen during July 2025. Despite the rise in consumption, we are making adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth power supply,” PVVNL (Noida) chief engineer, Sanjay Kumar Jain, said.

According to NPCL data, the peak power demand in Greater Noida on May 20 stood around 850MW, a slight dip from 852.23 MW on May 19. The demand on May 18 stood at 838.15MW.

NPCL officials said the previous highest-ever peak demand in Greater Noida was 832MW, recorded on June 12, 2025, a figure surpassed on May 18 this year itself.

“The city has witnessed an unprecedented rise in power consumption because of the prevailing heatwave conditions. However, the NPCL has adequate power availability and all consumers in Greater Noida are continuing to receive uninterrupted 24x7 electricity supply,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha.

“In line with our summer preparedness, a new 33/11kV substation-cum-switching station was commissioned at Sector-16B in Greater Noida West on May 14,” Jha said.

Officials said the substation would benefit consumers in Sector-16B, Sector-16, Ecotech-15 and nearby areas.

Disruption in Sec 134

Noida: Residents of Jaypee Wish Town in Sector 134 reported a power disruption lasting over 2 hours on Thursday night. They claimed that the DG backup system also failed during the outage.

However, an official said the disruption was caused by a technical fault that lasted around 30 minutes.

Residents said lifts also stopped functioning during the blackout, causing inconvenience to families, senior citizens and children living in the high-rise township, which houses around 22,000 residents. Sector 134 of Jaypee Wish Town comprises multiple residential societies, including Kosmos, Klassic and Klassic Shaurya.

“More alarming was the complete failure of the DG backup support during the outage. Such a situation in a high-rise residential township is extremely insensitive, unsafe and highly unprofessional,” said Shishir Soni, a resident.

He further alleged that Suraksha ARC, which manages the township, was unable to handle the situation.

Responding to allegations of a township-wide disruption, Abhijeet Gohil, CEO of Suraksha ARC, said the issue was limited to the Klassic and Kosmos clusters and did not affect the entire township.

“There was a problem in the power grid. One of the jumpers burned at a power station around 10.45 pm, and power was restored by 11.14 pm,” Gohil said.