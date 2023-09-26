Powermen’s body hails UPPCL’s decision to reinstate suspended engineers

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has welcomed the U.P. Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) management’s decision to reinstate Lucknow discom’s engineers, who were suspended during the power employees’ strike in March of this year.

The Sangharsh Samiti, however, demanded that the management also reinstate engineers suspended in other discoms and restore the services of all the contractual workers whose services were terminated due to their participation in the strike.

“We demand that the management reinstates all the suspended engineers and restores the services of all the terminated outsourced staff, allowing them to contribute to power supply maintenance in the state,” said Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey in a statement issued here on Monday.

He further mentioned that the Sangharsh Samiti had decided to organise workshops in Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Bareilly to discuss measures to improve power supply in the state. “A state-level workshop will be organized in Lucknow on October 26,” he added.

