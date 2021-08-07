Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ‘PPP metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will pick up pace’
‘PPP metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar will pick up pace’

UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in Pune on Saturday to review the Metro project, accepted that one section of project, the route to be developed with public-private partnership (PPP) is far behind the main project being undertaken by Maha-Metro.

He said that he expects the PPP metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is pick up pace in the coming days.

“Metro work in Pune and Nagpur is the fastest in the country in terms of completion. It is true that we had given approval for a third line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, but due to Covid the work was affected. The PPP model gets a little difficult because of land acquisition. I am sure it will speed-up as it is an important corridor,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also batted for the HCMTR (High Capacity Mass Transit Project). He said that the decision to have neo Metro on the HCMTR corridor has been taken and it will help improve the city’s traffic.

On the hyperloop project, Fadnavis, who introduced the project between Pune and Mumbai during his tenure, did not offer any further information. “The state government will be able to give more information about the project,” he said.

