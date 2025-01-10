Prasar Bharati’s Mahakumbh-focused Kumbhvani FM channel launched

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated Prasar Bharati’s FM channel ‘Kumbhvani’ at the Circuit House, on the concluding day of his two-day Prayagraj tour. UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at the launch of Prasar Bharati’s FM channel ‘Kumbhvani’ at Circuit House on Friday. (HT)

Prasar Bharati has launched the OTT-based Kumbhvani FM channel to disseminate comprehensive information about the Mahakumbh. Broadcasting at a frequency of 103.5 MHz, the channel is on air from January 10 to February 26, operating daily from 5:55 am to 10:05 pm.

‘Kumbhvani’ will not only reach new heights of popularity but also extend the spirit of Mahakumbh to remote villages where many people, despite their desire, cannot physically attend the event, said the CM.

He emphasised that the channel would serve as a vital medium to deliver all relevant information about Mahakumbh to these distant communities.

He noted that while many private channels later emerged, Prasar Bharati took proactive steps to adapt to the evolving media landscape. Considering the challenges of reaching remote areas with limited connectivity, Prasar Bharati launched the special FM channel Kumbhvani during the Kumbh festivals in 2013, 2019, and now again in 2025, ensuring that the spirit of Mahakumbh reaches even the most distant regions.

On this occasion, Union information and broadcasting minister L. Murugan, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and Prasar Bharati Board chairman Navneet Sehgal were also present.