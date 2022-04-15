Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prashasan Aapke Dwar: Kheri first in UP to hold gram chaupals under the project

The Lakhimpur Kheri district authorities conducted mega ‘Gram Chaupals’ in 30 village panchayats, redressing grievances of hundreds of villagers on the spot, on Thursday
CDO Anil Singh (second from left) at a ‘gram chaupal’ in Kaala Aam village on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

The Lakhimpur Kheri district authorities conducted mega ‘Gram Chaupals’ in 30 village panchayats, redressing grievances of hundreds of villagers on the spot, on Thursday. The exercise was part of their ambitious pilot project ‘Prashasan aapke dwar’ (administration at your doorstep).

This project of Kheri, which happens to be the first project so far in Uttar Pradesh, aims at attending to the grievances of rural people, besides facilitating them to benefit from various government welfare schemes and briefing them about the various government programmes, said Anil Singh, chief development officer. Singh attended the gram chaupals in Kaala Aam and Bhansariya villages along with ADM Sanjay Kumar Singh and district panchayati raj officer Saumya Sheel Singh.

Authorities said on Thursday, a total of 320 complaints- maximum 102 related to rural development followed by 76 to food and supplies and 54 to panchayati raj department- were recorded among which 226 were resolved on the spot while the rest were forwarded to the authorities concerned to be disposed of within a week.

CDO Anil Singh, while addressing the people on Thursday at Kaala Aam and Bhansariya, said that villagers no longer needed to do rounds of officials regarding their issues about ‘kisan samman nidhi’, copy of family register, ration cards, PM Awas Scheme etc, as the gram chaupals were meant to address their issues and grievances right at their doorstep.

DEO KANT PANDEY

