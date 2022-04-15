Prashasan Aapke Dwar: Kheri first in UP to hold gram chaupals under the project
The Lakhimpur Kheri district authorities conducted mega ‘Gram Chaupals’ in 30 village panchayats, redressing grievances of hundreds of villagers on the spot, on Thursday. The exercise was part of their ambitious pilot project ‘Prashasan aapke dwar’ (administration at your doorstep).
This project of Kheri, which happens to be the first project so far in Uttar Pradesh, aims at attending to the grievances of rural people, besides facilitating them to benefit from various government welfare schemes and briefing them about the various government programmes, said Anil Singh, chief development officer. Singh attended the gram chaupals in Kaala Aam and Bhansariya villages along with ADM Sanjay Kumar Singh and district panchayati raj officer Saumya Sheel Singh.
Authorities said on Thursday, a total of 320 complaints- maximum 102 related to rural development followed by 76 to food and supplies and 54 to panchayati raj department- were recorded among which 226 were resolved on the spot while the rest were forwarded to the authorities concerned to be disposed of within a week.
CDO Anil Singh, while addressing the people on Thursday at Kaala Aam and Bhansariya, said that villagers no longer needed to do rounds of officials regarding their issues about ‘kisan samman nidhi’, copy of family register, ration cards, PM Awas Scheme etc, as the gram chaupals were meant to address their issues and grievances right at their doorstep.
DEO KANT PANDEY
Modi’s attachment to Sikhs not political but due to patriotism: Nadda
New Delhi: Underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attachment to the Sikh community is an effect of patriotism and not political, BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said Sikhs persecuted in other countries can now get a legal identity in India due to the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the government.
Eco enthusiast & athlete calls for combating climate change
An environment enthusiast and shooter, Aarushie V Rana, has called upon people to combat climate change in their own communities, institutions, companies and governments to minimise its effects in Antarctica, which will benefit the only living planet, 'Mother Earth'. A young sportswear and environment enthusiast, Aarushie, who originally hails from Dehradun, was selected from among a team of 160 individuals from 34 countries for the Climate Force Expedition to Antarctica.
Punjab CM, his staff to visit capital to see ‘transformation’ in schools: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his staff will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the “remarkable improvement” the Aam Aadmi Party regime has brought in them. He also said his government improved the standard of its schools to such an extent that 3.75 lakh students moved to them from private schools.
21 women booked for drugs, liquor smuggling in Ferozepur in over 3 months
Ferozepur: The Ferozepur police have booked 21 women involved in drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade since January this year. This includes cross-border smuggling of heroin from Pakistan, said police. On Thursday, a team led by sub-inspector Kulwinder Kaur arrested Raj Kaur, 38, with 5 grams of heroin at a sub-division of Ferozepur, Zira, while Seema Rani was nabbed at another sub-division of district, Guru Har Sahai, with illicit liquor.
Ludhiana | 3 held with illegal weapon, 12 gm heroin in separate cases
Three persons were arrested in two cases after recovery of an illegal weapon and 12gm heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manu of Behlolpur village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nona of Behlolpur and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamal of Mohanpur village. Khanna senior superintendent of police Ravi Kumar said, police nabbed Kuldeep and Sukhwinder when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Behlolpur village.
