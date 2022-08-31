Prayagraj: 57-year-old woman brutally murdered in Daraganj

A 57-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at her home in Bakshi Khurd area under Daraganj police station of the city on Tuesday morning. The woman’s husband saw the body when he returned home after sometime and raised an alarm. SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached the spot with dog squad and field unit for investigations. All possible angles are under scanner, police said.

According to reports, Asaf Alam Siddiqui owns e-rickshaws which he gives on rent. He and his wife Salma used to live alone after their daughter’s marriage a few years back. He informed police that he had gone out for some work on Tuesday morning and returned at around 11am. He said that he saw his wife’s body lying in a pool of blood on the bed in one of the rooms and called his neighbours. SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey also reached the scene and called field unit and dog squad for investigations. The body had stab wounds in the neck and face.

Blood spots were also found in another room and even bathroom where the assailants may have washed their hands and weapons used in the crime. An almirah in the house was also found broken.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said field unit has collected samples from the crime scene and the body has been sent for postmortem examination. Stab wounds were visible in the woman’s neck suggesting that a sharp-edged weapon was used in the murder.

The woman’s husband has denied having any enmity with anyone and all possible angles are under scanner. CCTV footages in the vicinity are also being scanned in a bid to identify suspects. FIR will be lodged on the basis of complaint received from woman’s husband, he added.