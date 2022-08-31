Prayagraj: 57-year-old woman brutally murdered in Daraganj
The woman’s husband has denied having any enmity with anyone and all possible angles are under scanner. CCTV footages in the vicinity are also being scanned in a bid to identify suspects
A 57-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants at her home in Bakshi Khurd area under Daraganj police station of the city on Tuesday morning. The woman’s husband saw the body when he returned home after sometime and raised an alarm. SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached the spot with dog squad and field unit for investigations. All possible angles are under scanner, police said.
According to reports, Asaf Alam Siddiqui owns e-rickshaws which he gives on rent. He and his wife Salma used to live alone after their daughter’s marriage a few years back. He informed police that he had gone out for some work on Tuesday morning and returned at around 11am. He said that he saw his wife’s body lying in a pool of blood on the bed in one of the rooms and called his neighbours. SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey also reached the scene and called field unit and dog squad for investigations. The body had stab wounds in the neck and face.
Blood spots were also found in another room and even bathroom where the assailants may have washed their hands and weapons used in the crime. An almirah in the house was also found broken.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said field unit has collected samples from the crime scene and the body has been sent for postmortem examination. Stab wounds were visible in the woman’s neck suggesting that a sharp-edged weapon was used in the murder.
The woman’s husband has denied having any enmity with anyone and all possible angles are under scanner. CCTV footages in the vicinity are also being scanned in a bid to identify suspects. FIR will be lodged on the basis of complaint received from woman’s husband, he added.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics