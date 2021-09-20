Prayagraj: 68% candidates stay away from UPPSC’s lecturer recruitment exam

A total of 3,33,961 candidates amounting to around 68% gave lecturers recruitment exams, conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for filling up vacant posts in Government Intermediate Colleges of the state, a miss on Sunday. The exam was conducted in 16 districts of the state including Prayagraj for filling up 1473 posts and for which a total of 4,91,370 candidates had registered but a mere 1,57,409 (32.03%) appeared in it, informed UPPSC officials.

Though officials did not cite any reason officially for such a large number of candidates giving the recruitment exam a miss, aspirants pointed to exam centres being allotted away from their home districts as the main reason for it.

For the exam, the UPPSC had allotted exam centres in different districts based on the subjects of the aspirants. For example, Prayagraj was made the centre for Hindi, Jaunpur for Geography, Sitapur for Education, Meerut for Biology and so on. Earlier, the commission had always been allotting home district or a nearby district for most candidates, especially women aspirants, claimed Avnish Pandey, president of Pratiyogi Chatra Sangharsh Samiti, a body representing students vying for government jobs.

However, some officials of the commission cited poor preparation by aspirants for the recruitment exam as a possible reason for their skipping it.

UPPSC official Jagdish said that the recruitment exam was conducted peacefully at 1055 exam centres from 11am to 1pm. Jaunpur district witnessed a maximum of 44.50% (10,625) of the total registered 23,875 candidates for Geography appearing in the exam. Sitapur that was the centre for Education subject saw the lowest presence of registered candidates with a mere 2420 (17.80%) of the total registered 13,593 for the subject appearing in the exam appearing in exam, he added.

In Prayagraj, out of the total registered 52,057 candidates for the Hindi subject, just 21,857 (41.99%) appeared in the exam, the official said.