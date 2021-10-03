Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: 83,167 candidates appear for nursing exam conducted by UPPSC
Prayagraj: 83,167 candidates appear for nursing exam conducted by UPPSC

Published on Oct 03, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Candidates coming out of a centre after appearing in the nursing exam in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Nearly 83,167 candidates appeared for the nursing staff recruitment examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on behalf of the department of medical education and training; medical and health services, and King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, on Sunday.

The UPPSC conducted the written test for 3,012 posts of nurses, including 341 posts of staff nurse/sister grade-2 (male) and 2,671 posts of staff nurse/sister grade-2 (female). The recruitment exam was aimed at filling up existing vacancies in government medical colleges, hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) across the state.

Out of the 1,02,041 candidates registered, 83,167 (81.50 percent) appeared in the exam held between 11 am and 1pm in five districts of the state, informed UPPSC officials.

“Around 80.54% candidates appeared in the recruitment exam at 40 centers in Prayagraj, 74.84% at 38 centers in Ghaziabad, 85.69% at 43 centres in Gorakhpur, 84.70% at 57 centres in Lucknow and 79.72% at 41 centers in Meerut,” informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

The age limit for applicants was fixed between 21 and 40 years as on July 1, 2021 with relaxations as per the government norms. The nurses would be recruited in group ‘B’ non-gazetted pay scale of 9300-34800, grade pay 4600 (revised pay scale level-7 pay matrix 44900-142400).

