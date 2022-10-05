Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj admn gears up for idol immersion; officials inspect ghats

Prayagraj admn gears up for idol immersion; officials inspect ghats

others
Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:12 AM IST

DM Sanjay Khatri asked the officials of the concerned departments to maintain cleanliness, set up temporary toilets, arrange clean drinking water, emergency lights, generators etc at the ghats.

A Puja pandal in Katra area of Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
A Puja pandal in Katra area of Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagaraj

Senior police and administrative officials inspected different places where idol immersion will take place after Durga Puja on Wednesday. The officials issued instructions to concerned departments to maintain security and sanitary arrangements at the immersion ghats.

A team of officials including district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached Andawa where an immersion ghat has been made. DM Sanjay Khatri asked the officials of the concerned departments to maintain cleanliness, set up temporary toilets, arrange clean drinking water, emergency lights, generators etc at the ghats. He asked the officials to make ramps and install barricading to control the crowd. The DM asked the CMO Dr Nanak Saran to arrange for ambulance, beds and doctors at the nearby CHCs and PHCs.

IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey issued instructions to maintain smooth traffic during idol immersions and ensure arrangements of boats, life jackets and divers to counter any emergency situation. The officials issued necessary instructions to nagar nigam, flood division, traffic, fire department to ensure facilities for idol immersions. Municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg, ADM city Madan Kumar, SDM Phulpur Shubham Srivastava and other officials were also present in the team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out