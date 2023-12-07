Prayagraj airport sets new record in handling domestic flights, passengers

PRAYAGRAJ: The Prayagraj Airport has set a new record in handling domestic flights and passengers on International Civil Aviation Day, observed worldwide on December 7. This is despite the discontinuation of some flights from the airport to select cities in recent months.

Prayagraj Airport has now become number 1 among all the airports oh U.P. (HT Photo)

Prayagraj Airport has now become number 1 among all the airports of Uttar Pradesh in terms of the number of domestic flights and passenger movement, as per officials. Prayagraj Airport has transported more than 23 lakh passengers in a mere 59 months of its existence. More than 29,000 flights have also been handled by it during this time, as per the latest statistics. They added that Prayagraj Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2018, and made functional with flight operations on January 1, 2019, just before the formal start of the Kumbh fair.

As per the statistics released on November 30, 2023, Prayagraj Airport is the sole domestic airport of Uttar Pradesh that has so far handled 23 lakh passengers. Officials said that while Lucknow and Varanasi airports are much ahead of Prayagraj Airport in terms of handling passengers, these two are international airports. Chairperson of the Prayagraj Airport Advisory Committee and Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel said that the speed at which Prayagraj Airport is growing is commendable. She added, “Once the ongoing expansion works get completed, it would be able to handle even more passengers and flights at a time and set even more records in days to come.”

Presently, Indigo and Alliance Air are providing air services to nine different cities from Prayagraj airport, including Alliance Air’s flights to Delhi and Bilaspur, as well as Indigo’s flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Dehradun. With Mahakumbh-2025 set to be held in Prayagraj in just a little over one year’s time, plans are afoot to connect Prayagraj with more cities like Jammu, Chennai, Guwahati, Nagpur, Indore, Raipur, and Ahmedabad, among others, with more flights.

Before increasing the number of flights, the existing airport is already being made three times larger in terms of size to make it possible to handle additional passengers as well as aircraft. The expansion is being undertaken at a cost of around ₹175 crore, and currently, the airport has a terminal building spread across 6700 sq meters.

Now, a new building is being constructed next to it, which would be spread across 9500 sq meters. The passenger capacity, which is around 300 now, would be increased to 2970 passengers (1485 arrivals and 1485 departures). The new terminal building would also have three aerobridges, while a new aerobridge would also become operational at the old terminal building.

The airport’s vehicle parking, which can presently handle 200 cars, is also being expanded to accommodate 450 cars along with 4 buses and 50 app-operated taxis. Once the expansion is completed, the airport would be able to have parking facilities for seven large and eight small aircraft simultaneously.