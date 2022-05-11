Prayagraj cops catching criminals, playing Cupid

Besides their regular job of crime control, the Prayagraj police also helps bona fide couples tie the knot. Marriages of at least three couples were solemnised in a temple located at the Ghoorpur police station with the help of ASP Chirag Jain. As a trainee IPS, ASP Chirag Jain has been given charge of Ghoorpur police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides reviewing other cases, ASP Chirag Jain is taking a keen interest in cases related to women and is taking steps to sort them out at the earliest under Mission Shakti. Under the guidance of the ASP, the Ghoorpur police disposed of three such cases and got three couples married.

In one such case, a woman of Panwari village of Ghoorpur wished to marry Suresh Bind. However, Suresh was reluctant for some reason. In another case, a couple had an affair but the woman approached police when the youth refused to marry, as his parents were against it. Another woman also reached the police station with a similar complaint against her boyfriend.

ASP Chirag Jain said the youths were called to the police station and were asked about reasons for refusal of marriage even after a love affair with the women. After counselling the youth and women, all of them agreed to marry. The parents of the couples were also called to the police station and were counselled following which they agreed to the marriage of their children, the ASP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Failed love affairs often result in suicides. The initiative which includes counselling of such couples and their parents may prevent cases of suicides. More such cases are in process and will be sorted out soon. Other cases related to women, including harassment for dowry and domestic violence, are also being taken seriously and appropriate action is being taken” ASP Chirag Jain said.