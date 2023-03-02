Prayagraj cops deny having custody of Atiq’s sons

PRAYAGRAJ Refuting the allegations of mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen, the Dhumanganj police on Thursday denied that it had detained or had the custody of her two sons in connection with lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder case.

No persons with the name of Aizan Ahmad and Aban Ahmad (two sons of Atiq) are in police custody, stated the report of Dhumanganj police. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaista had alleged that her sons were picked up by the police on February 24 from her residence and their whereabouts were not known since then. She said no information regarding her sons was being provided by cops at the Dhumanganj police station. Hence, in this backdrop, she had requested the CJM to ask for a report from police.

“No persons with the name of Aizan Ahmad and Aban Ahmad (two sons of Atiq) are in police custody. Neither persons with such names are registered in the general diary (GD) of the police nor have they been kept in police custody,” stated the report of the Dhumanganj police presented in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, Dinesh Kumar Gautam on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the report, it was made clear that details were not available in this connection. According to it, the SHO, who is investigation officer (IO) of Umesh Pal murder case, is out in the field for investigation.

The CJM fixed March 3 as the next date of hearing and asked for a clearer report in this connection.

The criminal case in connection with the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, along with his two police guards, had been registered in the Dhumanganj police station in Prayagraj.

According to district government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahri, the CJM had on February 28 sought a report from the Dhumanganj police in response to an application moved by Shaista Parveen, seeking safe release of her two sons from police custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the application, Atiq’s wife had alleged that her two sons were picked up by the police for interrogation on February 24, after the killing of Umesh Pal, who was a witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder. Atiq, his wife Shaista, his brother and former MLA Khalid Azeen aka Ashraf and sons had been named as accused in the murder case.