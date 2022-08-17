Prayagraj cops tracing ‘informer’ who helped constables loot Hathras jeweller

After the arrest of three Pratapgarh police constables in connection with the August 7 incident of loot of 4 kilograms of silver from a Hathras jeweller in Shahganj area of Prayagraj, police are now tracing their ‘informer’ Deepu who tipped them off about the jeweller. Officials suspect that after Deepu’s arrest, more such cases would come to light which took place in the past.

The crime branch and SOG teams have carried out raids at several places in search of Deepu but he is still at large. A cash reward may soon be declared on his arrest if he fails to surrender, said a police official.

On August 7, Shahganj police had arrested constables Rahul Singh, Rakesh Singh and Dharmdhurandhar Gupta posted in Pratapgarh district on complaint of a Hathras based jeweller Vikram Soni.

A resident of Sadabad area of Hathras, Vikram in his complaint told that on August 7, he and his nephew Himanshu had come to Prayagraj to purchase jewellery. They purchased silver from a jeweller in Chowk area and then returned to their hotel. Later, they left the hotel for the railway station, but as they reached near Kotwali, three constables on a bullet motorcycle intercepted them.

They threatened the jeweller of taking action against him for not giving sales tax and took the duo near Khusrubagh.

The constables frisked them and then took Vikram and his nephew near Shahganj police station where they took away the silver they have purchased. The trio then left the place while threatening the jeweller and his nephew.

Vikram immediately approached police officials and informed them about the incident. Taking prompt action, police officials launched a search and arrested the three constables. Looted silver was also recovered from their possession. It was revealed that one Deepu tipped them about the jeweller following which they reached Prayagraj from Pratapgarh district.

On their confession, Shahganj police and crime branch launched a hunt for Deepu but he could not be traced.

SHO of Shahganj police station Arvind Rai said efforts were on to nab Deepu and persons close to him are being questioned to trace his whereabouts. Once nabbed, he would be questioned about his involvement in other similar incidents, he added.

Police officials said that no other jeweller approached them with similar complaint earlier but involvement of the arrested constables in such incidents with the help of Deepu could not be ruled out. A reward will soon be declared on the arrest of Deepu, they added.