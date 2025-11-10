Prayagraj: Cyber police launches 26-point advisory to combat rising online frauds

To safeguard citizens from the growing menace of cybercrime, the cyber police has launched a comprehensive 26-point vigilance advisory under its new awareness initiative, “Caution is Safety.” The campaign aims to educate the public about the evolving tactics of cyber fraudsters and equip them with practical tools to stay protected in the digital age. The cyber police has urged all residents to not only follow the advisory but also share it widely with friends and family. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to Mohammad Alamgir, in-charge of the cyber crime police station, the advisory is being widely disseminated through social media platforms and awareness workshops in schools, colleges, and public spaces. “Cybercriminals are constantly devising new methods to deceive people. From fake traffic challans and income tax notices to fraudulent e-banking alerts and lucrative shopping offers—these scams are designed to lure unsuspecting users into clicking malicious links that can compromise their devices,” he warned.

The advisory outlines a range of threats, including AI voice cloning scams, digital arrest, fake investment traps, public charging stations where scamsters can slip in chips in adapter of the chargers to steal data, etc.

The advisory also emphasises on avoiding clicking of links from unknown sources, sharing personal or financial information over unverified calls or messages and using strong screen locks with alphanumeric and special characters. It also advises to refrain from handing over your mobile phone to strangers, as it could lead to SIM cloning or unauthorised access besides not relying on customer care numbers found via online searches, as cybercriminals often manipulate search engine results to display fake helpline numbers.

The cyber police has urged all residents to not only follow the advisory but also share it widely with friends and family. “Awareness is our first line of defence. The more informed our citizens are, the harder it becomes for fraudsters to succeed,” Alamgir added.

Records of cyber police station revealed that in the past nine months between January 1 and September 30, 2025, a total of 48 cases of cyber crime were registered, of which 11 were women victims. Further, of the total count, a maximum 14 cases pertained to share trading frauds followed by 12 cases of lucrative offers for gaining instant high profits and 8 cases of blackmailing. Also two cases of digital arrest besides one case of cyber slavery was reported in the said period. Roughly, cyber fraudsters have managed to dupe city residents of around ₹3 crore in nine months.