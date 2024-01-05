close_game
News / Cities / Others / Prayagraj development authority demolishes illegal structures for beautification

Prayagraj development authority demolishes illegal structures for beautification

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 05, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Prayagraj development authority (PDA) demolished 3 illegal structures near Bhardwaj Park for beautification efforts. 25 such constructions have been identified.

Prayagraj development authority (PDA) officials demolished three illegal structures near Bhardwaj Park premises on Friday. The demolition drive is part of beautification efforts and the construction of a corridor, according to officials.

Illegal structures near Bhardwaj Park premises were demolished on Friday. (HT Photo)
Heavy force was deployed during the drive due to concerns of protests by encroachers.

Sanjeev Upadhyay, PDA officer on special duty, stated that notices had been issued to those who carried out illegal constructions on nazul land. They were required to present their documents, but none could produce valid ownership documents. Out of the 25 identified illegal constructions, three have been demolished for beautification works, slated to be completed before Kumbh-2025, he added.

The demolition drive took place near Bhardwaj Temple behind the park. So far, PDA has identified 25 such constructions. However, the residents facing demolition have approached PDA and administrative officials, claiming they have been living there for many decades.

