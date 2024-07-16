Prayagraj Dial-112 cops to also help cyber fraud victims

Besides personnel at cyber and local police stations, now the Dial-112 cops will also help cyber fraud victims if they receive calls from them. The Dial-112 cops are being trained to deal with reports of such incidents besides different modus operandi of cyber conmen and various helpline numbers available for victims. Dial-112 cops being trained regarding cyber crime in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The cyber cell of the Prayagraj police has launched a massive awareness programme besides taking concrete steps to provide immediate help to victims of cyber fraud.

Additional DCP (crime ) Satish Chandra said that under the strategy, Dial-112 cops are also being provided training on how to respond in case they are approached by victims of cyber fraud. Dial-112 policemen are being given information regarding different modus operandi of cyber conmen and different pretexts which they use to lure bank customers like online trading, fraud in the name of hefty returns on investment, KYC update, online gaming and betting. Moreover, they are also being given information on forcing people to transfer cash by cyber conmen through digital arrest and blackmailing on different pretexts.

Police officials said in a workshop organised on Tuesday, the Dial-112 cops were told that many times, victims of cyber fraud call the police control room after being duped by conmen. In such a case, the dial-112 cops should have knowledge about different helpline numbers and websites through which the victims could get immediate help. The Dial-112 cops were asked to inform cyber fraud victims to dial helpline number 1930 to inform about the cyber fraud. The victims should also be given information about the website www.cybercrime.gov.in on which complaints of cybercrimes should be registered.

Moreover, victims should be asked to approach the cyber helpdesk at the local police station with their bank documents, Aadhaar card and other information for lodging a complaint.