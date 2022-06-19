Prayagraj dist Inter topper Anshika aims to be an IAS officer

The topper of Class 12 from Prayagraj district Anshika Yadav aims to become an IAS officer in future. With 95% marks, she has secured the overall second position in the state merit list.

Anshika, a student of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College located at Bhulai-Ka-Pura in Phulpur, Prayagraj, secured 475 marks in the Intermediate examination of UP Board. She wants to serve the country by becoming an IAS officer for which she has decided to pursue humanities.

Anshika said, “Although my favourite subject is Mathematics in which I have scored 100% marks, I will be pursuing BA with Sanskrit, Education and Hindi as it will help me in the Civil Services exam”.

Her father, Rambahadur, runs a footwear shop in Babuganj market. Anshika and her other two siblings come from a rural background. Anshika has got 86 marks in Hindi, 91 in English, 100 in Mathematics and Physics and 98 in Chemistry in the Intermediate examination.

Her elder brother Arjun, is pursuing BSc studies, while younger sister Anshu has also passed high school in first division. Anshika said that even during holidays, extra classes were run by the manager of the school and he used to test students’ knowledge by taking tests from time to time, due to which there was no need for coaching.