Prayagraj dist Inter topper Anshika aims to be an IAS officer
The topper of Class 12 from Prayagraj district Anshika Yadav aims to become an IAS officer in future. With 95% marks, she has secured the overall second position in the state merit list.
Anshika, a student of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College located at Bhulai-Ka-Pura in Phulpur, Prayagraj, secured 475 marks in the Intermediate examination of UP Board. She wants to serve the country by becoming an IAS officer for which she has decided to pursue humanities.
Anshika said, “Although my favourite subject is Mathematics in which I have scored 100% marks, I will be pursuing BA with Sanskrit, Education and Hindi as it will help me in the Civil Services exam”.
Her father, Rambahadur, runs a footwear shop in Babuganj market. Anshika and her other two siblings come from a rural background. Anshika has got 86 marks in Hindi, 91 in English, 100 in Mathematics and Physics and 98 in Chemistry in the Intermediate examination.
Her elder brother Arjun, is pursuing BSc studies, while younger sister Anshu has also passed high school in first division. Anshika said that even during holidays, extra classes were run by the manager of the school and he used to test students’ knowledge by taking tests from time to time, due to which there was no need for coaching.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
