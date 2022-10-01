Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Drug Mafia nabbed after police shootout

Prayagraj: Drug Mafia nabbed after police shootout

others
Published on Oct 01, 2022 11:26 PM IST

Prayagraj: The police team recovered 60 grams of smack, a 315-bore country-made pistol, one live bullet and two spent shells, as well as a motorcycle from his possession and the site.

The injured criminal at the site of the shootout near Iradatganj trisection in Prayagraj. (Courtesy: Prayagraj police)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A known drug mafia and a history-sheeter Pappu Sonkar was nabbed in a joint operation by Ghoorpur police and a special team of the crime branch of district police following a brief shootout near Iradatganj trisection under Ghoorpur police station late on Saturday night. The criminal sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the shootout with the police team, police said.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit informed that Pappu Sonkar (38), a history-sheeter of George Town police station of Prayagraj had recently shifted his base and was running his illegal drug business in the Naini and Ghoorpur areas of the trans-Yamuna region of the district for the past some time.

“On getting a tip-off about Pappu Sonkar heading from Prayagraj city towards Ghoorpur through the Rewa road on his bike, a trap was laid for him by the Ghoorpur police and members of the crime branch police. On spotting the criminal coming from Iradatganj towards the Parade area, the police team tried to stop him but he attempted to flee. He even opened fire on the police team trying to nab him. The police team members fired in self-defence and this resulted in Pappu Sonkar sustaining a bullet injury to his leg. He was rushed to hospital where medical care was ensured to him,” SP (trans-Yamuna) said.

The police team recovered 60 grams of smack, a 315-bore country-made pistol, one live bullet and two spent shells, as well as a motorcycle from his possession and the site. Further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, he added.

Circle officer Karachhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan said that Pappu Sonkar was nabbed as part of a district-wide offensive underway against criminals involved in the drug business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP