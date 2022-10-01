Prayagraj: Drug Mafia nabbed after police shootout

A known drug mafia and a history-sheeter Pappu Sonkar was nabbed in a joint operation by Ghoorpur police and a special team of the crime branch of district police following a brief shootout near Iradatganj trisection under Ghoorpur police station late on Saturday night. The criminal sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the shootout with the police team, police said.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit informed that Pappu Sonkar (38), a history-sheeter of George Town police station of Prayagraj had recently shifted his base and was running his illegal drug business in the Naini and Ghoorpur areas of the trans-Yamuna region of the district for the past some time.

“On getting a tip-off about Pappu Sonkar heading from Prayagraj city towards Ghoorpur through the Rewa road on his bike, a trap was laid for him by the Ghoorpur police and members of the crime branch police. On spotting the criminal coming from Iradatganj towards the Parade area, the police team tried to stop him but he attempted to flee. He even opened fire on the police team trying to nab him. The police team members fired in self-defence and this resulted in Pappu Sonkar sustaining a bullet injury to his leg. He was rushed to hospital where medical care was ensured to him,” SP (trans-Yamuna) said.

The police team recovered 60 grams of smack, a 315-bore country-made pistol, one live bullet and two spent shells, as well as a motorcycle from his possession and the site. Further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, he added.

Circle officer Karachhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan said that Pappu Sonkar was nabbed as part of a district-wide offensive underway against criminals involved in the drug business.