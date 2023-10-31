Prayagraj fire department on high alert over illegal storage of fireworks

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the fire department is on high alert and has launched a drive to identify illegal storage of fireworks.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Fire officials are primarily focused on controlling the dumping of fireworks in densely populated areas, which could potentially lead to disastrous consequences in the event of an accident.

Teams have been formed to check the illegal sale of firecrackers in the district, officials said.

Three days ago, explosions occurred in the Manauri area of Kaushambi, resulting in damage to three buildings and injuries to several individuals. While the police attributed the incident to a blast in an LPG cylinder, local residents alleged that fireworks were being unlawfully stored in one of the buildings.

There have been previous incidents of explosions and fires in buildings in Prayagraj as well. In April 2021, an explosion in an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Naini resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others. In May 2020, three people lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in the Bharwari area of Kaushambi district.

In 2016, a massive explosion took place at an illegal firecracker factory in Naini, causing a multi-story building to collapse and resulting in the death of five individuals.

Fire officials have formed teams of firefighters to identify locations where firecrackers may be illegally stored for sale during Diwali. They are prepared to take action against anyone found involved in the illegal manufacturing, storage, or sale of fireworks.

Chief fire officer RK Pandey stated that guidelines have been issued for the sale of firecrackers at temporary shops within the district. These guidelines include: Firecracker shops must be constructed using non-inflammable materials such as tin or asbestos sheets, as opposed to bamboo, cloth, or wood; Only green fireworks are allowed for sale and storage; Shops should be situated at a minimum distance of three meters from each other and at least 50 meters away from high-tension wires, railway lines, cinema halls, religious places, highways, hospitals, etc.; Gas and oil lamps should not be used for lighting, and elastic materials should not be used for hanging bulbs.

Other clauses in the guideline include: The number of firecracker shops in the market should not exceed 50, and no firecrackers should be ignited in their vicinity; The firecracker market must be designated as a no-smoking zone, and no vehicles should be parked nearby; Each shop should have a drum containing 200 liters of water, four buckets of sand, and a fire extinguisher nearby; Minors and mentally challenged individuals should not be engaged in the sale of firecrackers; High-decibel firecrackers, as per Supreme Court instructions, have been banned; Emergency contact number boards should be prominently displayed at the markets.

This proactive approach aims to ensure safety and prevent accidents during the festive season.

