Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University (AU), on Friday.

On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his visit, the Ambassador had a courtesy meeting with the vice-chancellor. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU. In his meeting with the VC, the ambassador expressed his appreciation of the academic and architectural heritage of the university.

During their discussions, they both explored the prospects of a programme for the exchange of students and also the development of special courses for foreign students to introduce them to Indian culture, history, arts and languages in the coming times.

Lenain said that a French delegation will soon visit the varsity campus to further explore the avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the AU and the various higher educational institutions in France.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his visit, AU registrar, Prof NK Shukla, Dean (Research and Development) Prof SI Rizvi, Proctor and head department of Ancient History Prof Harsh Kumar and the PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor were present.