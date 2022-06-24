Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
others

Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations

Prof Sangita Srivastava, the vice-chancellor, and the French ambassador discussed the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and French institutions can benefit from each other.
French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain speaking with AU VC Prof Sangita Srivastava at AU on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University (AU), on Friday.

On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other.

On his visit, the Ambassador had a courtesy meeting with the vice-chancellor. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU. In his meeting with the VC, the ambassador expressed his appreciation of the academic and architectural heritage of the university.

During their discussions, they both explored the prospects of a programme for the exchange of students and also the development of special courses for foreign students to introduce them to Indian culture, history, arts and languages in the coming times.

Lenain said that a French delegation will soon visit the varsity campus to further explore the avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the AU and the various higher educational institutions in France.

RELATED STORIES

During his visit, AU registrar, Prof NK Shukla, Dean (Research and Development) Prof SI Rizvi, Proctor and head department of Ancient History Prof Harsh Kumar and the PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP