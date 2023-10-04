Prayagraj grocer shot at, injured over petty dispute

A grocery store owner was shot at in the trans-Ganga Mauaima area, late on Tuesday night. The incident took place following a dispute over not selling cigarettes to the accused. The accused has been arrested and the firearm used in the crime has been seized, police said.

Maqbool Ahmad, a resident of Mehraunda village of Tilai Bazar area, under Mauaima police station, runs a grocery store in his house. Late Tuesday night, his neighbour, Ankush Patel, reached his house and asked for cigarettes. However, Maqbool refused as the shop had been closed.

Ankush entered into an argument with Maqbool and used abusive language. Maqbool ‘s nephew, Raju, also came outside following which Ankush fled. However, he returned after a while with his licensed weapon and opened fire at Maqbool.

Locals rushed to the spot and caught Ankush. Maqbool received bullet injuries in the leg and was admitted to hospital.

