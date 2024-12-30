Prayagraj Mahakumbh to propel rush in Ayodhya, 3 cr pilgrims expected

The authorities are making large-scale preparations to spruce up facilities in Ayodhya as an estimated over 30 million (3 crore) people are expected to visit the temple town after attending the Prayagraj Mahakumbh that begins on January 13 and concludes on February 26. More than 3 crore pilgrims are expected to visit Ayodhya during Mahakumbh (File)

The Mahakumbh will begin two days after the first anniversary of the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) at the Ram temple is celebrated on January 11. A tent city is being constructed for devotees in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said in view of the Mahakumbh, up to 30 million devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya.

“Typically, around one lakh (100,000) people visit Ayodhya daily, but on the New Year’s Day, this number could reach 4 to 5 lakh (400,000-500,000). The number of travellers visting Ayodhya from the Mahakumbh could be between 25 and 30 million. These visitors will arrive in Ayodhya on different days throughout the Mahakumbh Mela,” he said.

“Arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, e-buses, golf carts, and decorative lights are in place,” the mayor added.

Additionally, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is taking several measures to provide relief from the cold. Shelters are being set up at various locations, and colorful lights are being installed to ensure that pilgrims face no inconvenience on reaching Ayodhya after the Mahakumbh bathing.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dr Anil Mishra stated that since the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 this year, the trust has established “a very organised system” for the devotees coming from across the country and the world to visit the shrine.

“Visitors enter through seven lines. At the traveler facility centre, devotees can store their mobile phones, bags, and other belongings. A large hall has been prepared to accommodate more than 2,000 people,” he said.

The Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha anniversary will be known as Pratishtha Dwadashi and will be observed on January 11, 2025, as per the Hindu calendar.

As the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to mark the anniversary according to the Hindu calendar and not the English calendar (Gregorian calendar), there will be no celebration on January 22, the date on which the temple was inaugurated.