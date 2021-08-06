Prayagraj Municipal Corporation in UP floats tender to check stray dog menace

To check stray dog menace in the city, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender for sterilisation of stray dogs.

Following which, the population of stray dogs would come down steadily in the city and so would be the nuisance caused by them, claim officials.

The idea of sterilising the stray dogs in the city has been taken up after over a decade. The responsibility to do this would rest with the private agency which gets selected after the bidding, they added.

The livestock department of the PMC has floated the tender for the deployment of the agency.

The purpose of sterilisation is to stop increasing number of stray dogs in the city which as per some approximation has surpassed 20,000, said officials.

As per the plan of the PMC, dangerous dogs in each locality of the city would be identified and sterilized by the agency. The corporators of each of 80 wards of the city would help in identifying such dogs in their respective wards which often run behind vehicles and bite people.

Numerous accidents have happened in different localities of the city wherein people have fallen from their bikes or cycles after being chased by the stray dogs, claim officials.

To execute the work, the agency would capture the dog with utmost care so that the dog is not hurt in the process. Once captured, the dog would be sterilised and would be looked after for a couple of days to ensure that he has healed. The dogs will then be released in the same locality, the officials explained.

Public relation officer of PMC, PK Mishra said, “Before giving the work to the agency, every aspect will be examined which are necessary for sterilisation of the dogs while taking proper care of the dogs”. PMC would carefully look into the credentials of the agency especially in terms of professionalism, he added.

Over a decade ago, the exercise to control the increasing numbers of stray dogs was taken up and dozens of stray dogs were sterilised with the help of an organisation. However, after the death of some of the dogs after sterilisation, various animal rights and other organisations had protested, and the process was stopped midway.

PHOTO CAPTION: Stray dogs in Prayagraj. (HT)