Prayagraj Municipal Corporation proposes house tax rates for 28 wards

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed annual house tax rates for 28 wards of Sagam city localities that have only recently been added to the city limits following the latest delimitation. (Sourced pic for representation)

Objections and suggestions have also been invited from the house owners regarding this within the next one-month, said the PMC officials.

The highest annual assessment rates have been proposed for the fast-developing areas of Mahewa, Naini, Dadri, Jhalwa and Shantipuram wards.

The highest assessment rate of ₹4 per square foot has been proposed among these areas. The annual assessment rate for the Lawayan ward in Jhunsi has been proposed at ₹3.50 per square foot, while wards like Chaka, Arail, Peepal Gaon, Bamrauli Uparhar, Bahamalpur, Malak Harhar, Kanihar, Andawan, Chhatnag, Haveliyan, Jhunsi Kohna, Naini Dadri, and Azad Nagar have been proposed at the maximum rate of ₹3 per square foot.

For Baswar, Mawaiya, Bhadri Amarsapur, and Katka wards, the annual assessment rate of ₹2 per square foot has been proposed while for Neevi taluka, Tenduavan, Mohabbatganj, and Sonauti Malwan a rate of ₹2 per square foot has been proposed.

Residents of colonies of these recently added city region will have to shell out house tax from this very fiscal year.

The PMC had conducted an evaluation of basic amenities in these colonies and has reached the conclusion that all main urban services are accessible here, justifying the imposition of house tax by it.

According to the PMC plans, residents inhabiting the Shantipuram Housing Scheme in Phaphamau, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and Awas Vikas Colony in Jhalwa, the PDA Colony in Naini, and the PDA and Awas Vikas Colony in Jhusi would come under the house tax ambit from this year itself.

“The proposed house tax rates have been decided for these areas akin to the parameters followed for the rest of the wards based on RCC roofing, other concrete structures, and makeshift constructions along roads exceeding 24 metres, between 12 to 24 metres, and under 12 metres. A hearing will take place after receiving all objections, following which the house tax rates for the extended areas of the city will be fixed and the house tax bills will be dispatched,” confirmed PK Dwivedi, chief tax assessment officer, Prayagraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON