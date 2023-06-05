Murder accused, his aides booked for ‘threatening’ witness in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ Accused of murder, Noor Akhtar, has been booked, along with his aides, in a fresh case for allegedly threatening the brother of Lotan Nishad, who was killed in 2020. The latest case has been lodged by the Colonelganj police station after Birju Nishad, the brother of late Lotan Nishad, filed a complaint in this connection.

A case of murder is ongoing against Noor, who is currently out on bail. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To recall, Lotan was allegedly killed by Noor after the two got into a heated argument over the movement of Tablighi Jamaat members ‘spreading Covid in the country’ in 2020. Since then, a case of murder is ongoing against Noor, who is currently out on bail.

On Monday, when Birju was returning from the district court after giving statement in his brother’s murder case, Noor and his aides -- Zakir Ali, Sadik, and Sajid -- allegedly intercepted the former. They threatened Birju and asked him to pay ₹1 crore in extortion, according to the FIR.

According to SHO Ram Mohan Rai, further investigation is being carried out in this connection. Interestingly, Noor Akhtar had recently got a case lodged at Kareli police station against four people -- Mubarak Pradhan, Sharafat, Ishrat and Arbaaz -- who he claimed were close aides of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed. Noor Akhtar is the brother of Ruksana Begum, a witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder in 2005.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON