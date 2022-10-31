Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to construct new gaushala in Mariadih

Prayagraj Nagar Nigam is planning to open a huge cow shelter in the city area in a bid to accommodate stray cattle. At present, large cow shelters are only functioning in rural areas.

The new Kanha Gaushala is proposed to be built in eight bighas of land in Rasulpur Mariadih in the outskirts of the city. After increase in jurisdiction of the Nagar Nigam, many villages have also been included in the city limits.

The Nagar Nigam officials said that the new gaushala will be constructed with a budget of ₹1.25 crore and will have capacity to accommodate 400 cows. The officials have identified the land where gaushala will be constructed.

Post construction, stray cows caught in drives will be kept at the gaushala. Nagar Nigam is having problems in launching drives against stray cattle as there is no place huge enough to accommodate large number of stray cattle after they are caught.

Besides, a Kanha Gaushala is already being run in Shankargarh area with a capacity to provide shelter to 1,300 cows. Another cow shelter is under construction in Gohri area of Phaphamau and is expected to be completed soon.

Chief veterinary officer at Nagar Nigam Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said the proposal for new cow shelter at Mariadih will accommodate 400 cows at a time. The work will start soon after the proposal is approved by the government, he added.