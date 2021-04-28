Prayagraj: Naini jail inmates make masks, soon to supply outside

The inmates at Naini jail of Prayagraj are offering their part in the fight against Covid-19 by manufacturing masks not only for themselves but for other people as well. With the help of the Naini Jail administration, the prisoners are producing a large number of masks every day which is being distributed to prisoners and jail staff to stay safe from coronavirus infection. The prisoners with stitching experience are supervising the team of dozen prisoners who are engaged in manufacturing masks.

The Naini jail officials said that raw material for masks and stitching machines are being provided to the prisoners who are producing not only enough masks to be used inside the jail premises but soon they will be supplied outside to be used by others.

Senior superintendent at Naini Jail PN Pandey said a team of 12 prisoners are engaged in the production of masks at Naini Jail under the supervision of jail inmates who have experience in stitching. Using sewing machines, the prisoners are producing at least 600 to 700 mask per day which is used by a large number of prisoners lodged at the Naini Jail. The excess masks will soon be supplied outside to be used by the government staff engaged in Covid duties, he added.

It is worth mentioning that Covid-19 infection has spread at a fast pace among prisoners and jail staff. While a total of 21 prisoners and jail staff were tested positive over a week back, the number has increased to 135 now. These include 114 male prisoners and 9 in women barracks. Moreover, 12 jail staff including jailor and deputy jailors has also been tested positive for Covid-19.

Senior jail superintendent PN Pandey said all prisoners who tested positive for Covid-19 have been shifted to Covid care centre at jail premises where they are being taken care of round the clock by a team of doctors and medical staff. The serious patients whose oxygen level goes down are being referred to SRN hospital for further treatment. Due to intensive care and strict implementation of guidelines, no deaths due to Covid have occurred at Naini Jail so far. At present Naini jail has 10 oxygen cylinders and an adequate supply of necessary medicines, he added.

It is worth mentioning that at present around 4500 prisoners are lodged at different barracks of Naini jail in contrast to its capacity of 2060 prisoners. Jail officials say that despite all precautions strict implementation of guidelines, it is hard to control the spread of Covid infection in overcrowded barracks. If a single prisoner gets infected, then all others in the barrack are exposed to Covid-19 threat. Jail officials said special care is being taken of old age prisoners while regular sanitisation of jail premises is being carried out using fire tenders.

