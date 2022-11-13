Prayagraj: Now garbage collection in markets, commercial areas at night too

With an aim of further improving the cleanliness of Sangam city, the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) has decided that now garbage collection from markets and commercial areas would take place during the night too.

Moreover, a team from Indore Municipal Corporation will soon be arriving in the city to make the denizens and the officials of the PMC aware of the steps that have to be taken to keep the city cleaner.

In a recently held meeting at PNN, Municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg directed the garbage collection agencies to start garbage collection from homes and commercial centres of the city at night too. Therefore, he told the officials concerned to begin the work as soon as possible in order to improve the city’s cleanliness.

The meeting was attended by PNN health department officials and garbage collection agencies. The municipal commissioner told the officers and agency representatives that the cleanliness of the city was in shambles and as such, there is an immediate need to improve cleanliness, especially in the city markets.

Inputs from the residents and traders of the commercial areas of the city were also taken by the municipal commissioner and it is learnt that locals were happy with the earlier practice of garbage collection during night hours too following which when the locals used to get up in the morning hours, they would witness clean surroundings.

PNN’s health officer, Dr Abhishek, confirmed, “We have decided to collect garbage from the city during the night hours as well.”

Likewise, experts from Indore will be arriving in the city to help improve the cleanliness of Prayagraj. A team of experts, who played an important role in making Indore the cleanest city in the country, would be arriving in the city by next week.

“The team from Indore would interact with our officials of PNN as well as with the locals too, making them aware of what should be done to keep the city clean”, said the chief engineer, PNN, Satish Kumar.