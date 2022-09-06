Prayagraj: Partially burnt body of a woman found

A partially burnt body of a woman was found inside the courtyard of an old building in Rani Mandi area under Atarsuiya police station of the city on Tuesday morning. Senior police officials reached the spot with field unit and carried out investigations. The body has been sent for autopsy and primary investigations suggest that the woman may have committed suicide, police officials said.

According to reports, residents of locality near Chaurasia Market in Rani Mandi area saw smoke coming out from the courtyard of an old library. They were shocked to see body of a partially burnt woman lying inside and called the police. Atarsuiya police reached the scene and called locals for identifying the woman. The body was identified as that of one Shobha Devi, 55, resident of a house in nearby lane.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey also reached the spot and called field unit for investigations. The SSP said that the woman could be seen coming out of the lane and going towards the old building with a bottle in her hands. It is possible that she may have committed suicide. However, body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain exact cause of death, he added.

