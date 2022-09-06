Prayagraj: Partially burnt body of a woman found
Prayagraj: Police officials said the body has been sent for an autopsy, and preliminary investigations indicate the woman committed suicide.
A partially burnt body of a woman was found inside the courtyard of an old building in Rani Mandi area under Atarsuiya police station of the city on Tuesday morning. Senior police officials reached the spot with field unit and carried out investigations. The body has been sent for autopsy and primary investigations suggest that the woman may have committed suicide, police officials said.
According to reports, residents of locality near Chaurasia Market in Rani Mandi area saw smoke coming out from the courtyard of an old library. They were shocked to see body of a partially burnt woman lying inside and called the police. Atarsuiya police reached the scene and called locals for identifying the woman. The body was identified as that of one Shobha Devi, 55, resident of a house in nearby lane.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey also reached the spot and called field unit for investigations. The SSP said that the woman could be seen coming out of the lane and going towards the old building with a bottle in her hands. It is possible that she may have committed suicide. However, body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain exact cause of death, he added.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
