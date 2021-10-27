Prayagraj police begin crackdown against sale of banned firecrackers

PRAYAGRAJ: Ahead of the Diwali festival, Prayagraj police have launched a crackdown against illegal cracker manufacturing units and people involved in selling banned firecrackers. In a recent drive, police arrested some persons and recovered banned firecrackers which they were selling without any license and permission.

On Tuesday, Sarai Mamrez police arrested an illegal firecracker trader and recovered nine sacks of banned crackers, manufactured locally.

SP (Crime) Ashutosh Mishra said, “Strict instructions have been issued to all police stations in the district to keep an eye on illegal manufacturing and sale of banned firecrackers under their jurisdiction. Strict action will be taken against those found involved in the illegal trade.”

In a meeting held on Monday, senior officials issued strict instructions to cops, to enforce the guidelines as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Officials said, no new firecracker shops would be allowed to open in the district and licensed holders would have to follow all the rules for selling the crackers.

During the last few years there have been a series of small and big incidents of explosions and fire incidents at illegal firecracker manufacturing units which claimed lives of workers. “Permission for selling firecrackers has only been given at the designated spots and only to the licensed holders. The sale of firecrackers will be strictly monitored to check that only green firecrackers are on sale instead of traditional ones which contained pollutants harmful for environment,” the officials said.

As per the guidelines issued by the NGT only those firecrackers can be sold which fulfil the AQI (Air Quality Eligibility). Despite the NGT guidelines, traditional firecrackers are still being made illegally and sold by some traders.

These firecrackers are not only dangerous but also contain elements which are harmful for environment, and cause sound pollution as well.

In a bid to control their manufacturing and sale, police officials have issued instructions to carry out rigorous checking drives across the district.