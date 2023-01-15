Prayagraj Police Commissionerate: Three DCPs to get more powers for taking disciplinary action

More powers to deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in Prayagraj police commissionerate will provide a major boost to policing and help in maintaining peace and order besides controlling crimes.

The DCPs will get powers similar to those of the SSP or SP of a district, and they can even suspend cops for negligence or if any complaints are received against them. The powers will be transferred to them for ensuring discipline and smooth policing under their jurisdictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commissioner of police in Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma, has asked the three DCPs and the ADCP Traffic to create separate accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

After establishment of the Prayagraj police commissionerate, Prayagraj was divided into three zones: the city, Ganga Nagar (trans-Ganga), and Yamuna Nagar (trans-Yamuna), and DCPs were given charge of the three zones.

On Thursday, commissioner of police Ramit Sharma held a meeting with the three DCPs, additional DCP, and other senior police officials to review the policing system and make improvements.

Sharma said that DCPs will work similar to an SSP or SP under their jurisdictions and will be free to take decisions and strict action for maintaining law and order and controlling crimes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They may also suspend or take disciplinary action against cops for whom instructions are being issued, he added.

For the deployment of station house officers (SHOs), inspectors, police outpost in-charges, and constables, a board is being constituted that will include the three DCPs. Soon, the court for the police commissionerate will also be established.

Moreover, the police commissioner has constituted five surveillance teams in the district. Three teams will be under the DCPs of three zones, while one team will work under the police commissioner and another under ADCP crime.