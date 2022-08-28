Prayagraj: Police crack Koraon murder case, three held
The Koraon police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of Saba Bano, 24, whose body was found with a slashed throat in her home in Badokhar village on August 20
The police have arrested three persons including a relative of the murdered woman who confessed to having killed the woman while they attempted theft at the house. The knife used in the murder has also been recovered, police said.
SP crime Satish Chandra said acting on a tip-off, joint teams of the special operations group (SOG) and Koraon police arrested Tanveer Hasan (20), Shamshad (19) of Badokhar and Suraj Kol (18) of Dadar village with two country-made pistols and some ammunition. Their fourth accomplice Vijay Mushar of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh is still at large.
Questioning from the accused revealed that Shamshad is the brother of Saba Bano’s sister-in-law (wife of the husband’s elder brother) and was a frequent visitor to their house. On the night on August 19, Tanveer and others planned on stealing a buffalo at Saba Bano’s house. Shamshad and Tanveer entered the house through the terrace and opened the main door. Saba Bano was asleep in her room with her one-year-old daughter. The accused spotted Saba wearing mangalsutra and payal and tried to take them off. During the act, Saba got up and tried to raise an alarm when Vijay slashed her throat with a knife while others held her hands and feet. Later, they fled the spot and threw the knife in a well.
The arrested persons are drug addicts but have no past criminal records. Efforts were on to arrest their other accomplice Vijay Mushar, SP crime added.
SHO of Koraon police station inspector Dhirendra Singh said during investigations police learnt that Tanveer and others were seen washing their hands at a handpump near the village. On suspicion, they were rounded up for questioning during which they confessed to their crime. Shamshad’s sister was not at home when the incident took place and has no role in the murder, SHO added.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
