Prayagraj: Police stations to be revamped ahead of Mahakumbh-2025
Police stations of Prayagraj will be given a new look and undergo revamp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Focus will be on the old and dilapidated buildings of the police stations which will get a makeover.
For the project, the police officials are conducting a survey of police stations following which a proposal will be sent to the state government for approval.
Plans are also afoot to make the police stations hi-tech with modern facilities like interrogation room, parking, watch towers, CCTV etc. Moreover, arrangements of proper restrooms will be made for visitors and devotees who will arrive during Mahakumbh. The work will be completed before Mahakumbh only if it is started soon, officials said.
IG Range Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh said a survey would be carried out and feedback was being summoned from police officials in this connection. Barracks for lodging policemen at police stations on the routes going towards Sangam would be constructed, he added.
Barracks were constructed at Jhunsi police stations during Kumbh-2019 but they are still to be constructed at Naini and Phaphamau police stations. Land has been identified for construction of new police station at Phaphamau. However, many police stations including Shivkuti and Kotwali lack proper space.
There is no parking facility at Kotwali which lies in busy Chowk area on GT Road which goes straight towards Sangam.
Construction of new buildings is being proposed at such police stations which will include parking and other facilities for cops and devotees. Police stations with dilapidated buildings will also be revamped and given a new look before Mahakumbh. Airport police station will be constructed before Mahakumbh while a new police station for Baghada area is also in the pipeline, officials said.
Killed by mining mafia, Haryan DSP was going to retire in October
A native of the Sarangpur village in Hisar, Surender Singh, who was killed on Tuesday allegedly by the mining mafia in Nuh remained posted in Kurukshetra till 2014. During this period, he worked with the Crime Investigation Agency of the Kurukshertra police. He was promoted as DSP, Shahabad in August 2019. The DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. DSP Singh is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His aged parents had passed away in March this year, the family said.
Mumbai: A tree-lined sanctuary for students, Abhyas Galli or Study Street in Worli, has recently got a facelift. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a beautification project on this 40-metre-long tranquil lane, where youngsters often go to study as there is very little traffic movement. The lane is located just behind the Poddar Hospital in Worli. The BMC spent Rs 70 lakh on the project, which took nearly a year to be completed.
Maneka seeks vigilance probe into elephant death
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi has written a letter to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the killing of an elephant in Hassan taluk last year, alleging that the forest department, at the behest of Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was trying to shield the accused. During the interrogation, it was revealed that in 2021 an elephant had died due to illegal electrocution in Veerapur village fields of Hassan taluk.
Cable theft hits train operations on Metro’s Blue Line
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said delays were occurring on the down line from Dwarka towards Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, with trains bunching up close to each other as they were being allowed to operate only at a maximum speed of 25 km/hr. Revenue services are conducted between 5am to 11.30pm. Passengers said trains were halting at stations for up to 5 minutes each, delaying progress substantially.
SC stays Delhi high court order on EWS seats in city schools
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Delhi high court order directing private schools in the Capital to fill up all seats reserved under the economically weaker section accruing over the past decade in a phased manner over the next five years.
