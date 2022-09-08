Prayagraj: Police to file chargesheet soon in June 10 Atala violence case

Khuldabad police will soon file chargesheet in connection with the violence and arson in Atala area of old city on June 10. The violence had erupted after Friday prayers over alleged remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 106 persons have been arrested in connection with violence till now and none have been granted bail by the court. The arrested persons include Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind of the violence.

A police official said that 90 days time to file the chargesheet is set to end soon. The chargesheet will be filed within a day or two. The number of arrested persons in the case is 106 and the chargesheet will be filed as per IPC sections mentioned in the FIRs lodged after the violence, he added.

To mention, Khuldabad police registered an FIR under 29 sections of IPC including 7 CLA, Explosive Act, 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), damage to public property, 120-B for criminal conspiracy etc against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified trouble makers. Moreover, another FIR for damaging ICCC cameras etc was lodged at Khuldabad while a separate FIR was lodged at Kareli police station against 11 named accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHO of Khuldabad police station inspector Anurag Sharma said chargesheet will be filed shortly. Efforts were also on to trace the 33 accused who are still on the run and identify other persons involved in the violence, he added.

Police have also declared a reward of ₹25,000 on five accused in connection with the incident including All India Kisan Majdoor Sabha (AIKMS) leader Ashish Mittal, corporator Fazal Khan, AIMIM district president Shah Alam, AIMIM leader Zeeshan Rehmani and activist Umar Khalid. Among them, Fazal Khan and Ashish Mittal have got stay on their arrest.

Police after investigations claimed that Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump was the key conspirator of the violence and Whatsapp messages in his mobile were found in which he allegedly incited others to reach Atala for protests on June 10. Javed was arrested on the next day of the violence and on June 12, his two storeyed house in Kareli area was demolished by PDA officials on the grounds that it was constructed without approval of any map and was in violation of norms. National Security Act was also slapped on Javed and he was later shifted to Deoria Jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}