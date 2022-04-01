Prayagraj region postal dept tracing 8.76 lakh owners of silent accounts

The postal department of Prayagraj region is striving to make 8.76 lakh silent (unused) post office savings accounts operative once again. These savings accounts are lying unused or have not seen any transaction in various post offices under the Prayagraj postal region for the last three to four years.

Officials said that when there is no transaction in a savings account continuously for three financial years, the account is treated as a silent account. Surprisingly, crores of rupees are lying in these silent accounts, they said. The postal department is looking for the owners of these accounts to restart their accounts which have been lying inoperative for many years now.

Most of these accounts are of account holders who have moved to another city or place, and since there is no nominee, the account is lying unused in his or her absence.

“We want that those who have their accounts in any post office of our region and they have somehow failed to use or operate their accounts for the past few years, for any reason, such people should start operating their accounts with immediate effect as this will not only give them interest on their savings but also give a push to the very habit of saving,” said Gaurav Srivastava, director, postal services, Prayagraj region.

According to the officials, there are 2,50,879 such accounts in various post offices of Prayagraj, 1,30,733 in Mirzapur, 2,20,639 in Pratapgarh and 2,73,750 in Sultanpur.

According to the postal department, efforts are being made by the department to reach the owners or legal heirs of the account holders.

During the last three years, most of such accounts have been closed because their original claimants have not transacted. The department has now named such accounts as silent savings accounts. The department is now also busy linking all savings accounts with Aadhaar cards of account holders, officials said.