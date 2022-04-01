Prayagraj region postal dept tracing 8.76 lakh owners of silent accounts
The postal department of Prayagraj region is striving to make 8.76 lakh silent (unused) post office savings accounts operative once again. These savings accounts are lying unused or have not seen any transaction in various post offices under the Prayagraj postal region for the last three to four years.
Officials said that when there is no transaction in a savings account continuously for three financial years, the account is treated as a silent account. Surprisingly, crores of rupees are lying in these silent accounts, they said. The postal department is looking for the owners of these accounts to restart their accounts which have been lying inoperative for many years now.
Most of these accounts are of account holders who have moved to another city or place, and since there is no nominee, the account is lying unused in his or her absence.
“We want that those who have their accounts in any post office of our region and they have somehow failed to use or operate their accounts for the past few years, for any reason, such people should start operating their accounts with immediate effect as this will not only give them interest on their savings but also give a push to the very habit of saving,” said Gaurav Srivastava, director, postal services, Prayagraj region.
According to the officials, there are 2,50,879 such accounts in various post offices of Prayagraj, 1,30,733 in Mirzapur, 2,20,639 in Pratapgarh and 2,73,750 in Sultanpur.
According to the postal department, efforts are being made by the department to reach the owners or legal heirs of the account holders.
During the last three years, most of such accounts have been closed because their original claimants have not transacted. The department has now named such accounts as silent savings accounts. The department is now also busy linking all savings accounts with Aadhaar cards of account holders, officials said.
CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
Pawars attack BJP, right-wing groups for promoting hate against minorities
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-wing groups for targeting minority communities. While senior Pawar spoke about how The Kashmir Files movie was being used to promote hatred against minorities, the deputy CM said people should think about the issues they were engaged in even after 75 years of India's independence and where the world was heading.
Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest.
Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics' neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers. On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers. DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.
After 7-year wait, Gurugram fire department gets eight new tenders, fleet now 32
After a gap of nearly seven years, the district fire department in Gurugram got a boost as it received eight new fire tenders from the Haryana directorate of fire services on Thursday, taking its current fleet of 24 fire tenders to 32. The Gurugram fire department comes under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Mayor Madhu Azad inaugurated the eight vehicles at the Sector 29 fire station on Thursday.
